Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) has increased by 3.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AQMS is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AQMS is $5.00, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for AQMS is 75.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume for AQMS on June 19, 2023 was 229.65K shares.

AQMS’s Market Performance

AQMS’s stock has seen a -0.87% decrease for the week, with a 11.76% rise in the past month and a 10.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for Aqua Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.70% for AQMS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AQMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

AQMS Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQMS fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0835. In addition, Aqua Metals Inc. saw -8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQMS starting from Zhang Peifang, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Dec 29. After this action, Zhang Peifang now owns 133,095 shares of Aqua Metals Inc., valued at $9,900 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the Director of Aqua Metals Inc., purchase 34,180 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Kanen David is holding 351,218 shares at $25,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQMS

Equity return is now at value -70.10, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.