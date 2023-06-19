Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AMEH stock has gone down by -6.04%, with a monthly decline of -7.68% and a quarterly plunge of -15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for AMEH’s stock, with a -10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Right Now?

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMEH is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMEH is $52.00, which is $16.21 above the current market price. The public float for AMEH is 39.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.25% of that float. The average trading volume for AMEH on June 19, 2023 was 172.45K shares.

The stock price of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) has dropped by -2.81 compared to previous close of 32.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMEH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMEH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMEH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMEH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $44 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

AMEH Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMEH fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.28. In addition, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stands at +4.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), the company’s capital structure generated 41.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.32. Total debt to assets is 23.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.