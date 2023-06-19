Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) has gone up by 4.05% for the week, with a 11.27% rise in the past month and a 8.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for APOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.94% for APOG’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) Right Now?

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is $48.00, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for APOG is 21.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APOG on June 19, 2023 was 174.40K shares.

APOG) stock’s latest price update

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.02 in relation to previous closing price of 43.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APOG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for APOG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APOG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $47 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

APOG Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APOG rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.18. In addition, Apogee Enterprises Inc. saw -2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APOG starting from JOHNSON GARY ROBERT, who sale 1,428 shares at the price of $42.73 back on Apr 25. After this action, JOHNSON GARY ROBERT now owns 37,642 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc., valued at $61,018 using the latest closing price.

Augdahl Mark Richard, the Interim CFO of Apogee Enterprises Inc., purchase 1,334 shares at $41.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Augdahl Mark Richard is holding 8,508 shares at $55,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.70 for the present operating margin

+24.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stands at +7.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 11.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.