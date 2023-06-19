Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZVIA is $5.41, which is $0.71 above than the current price. The public float for ZVIA is 43.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume of ZVIA on June 19, 2023 was 79.32K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZVIA) stock’s latest price update

Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA)’s stock price has soared by 1.51 in relation to previous closing price of 4.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

ZVIA’s stock has risen by 6.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.72% and a quarterly rise of 56.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.54% for Zevia PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.04% for ZVIA’s stock, with a 16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZVIA Trading at 25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +24.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Zevia PBC saw 14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZVIA starting from Troupe Quincy B, who sale 10,890 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Jun 15. After this action, Troupe Quincy B now owns 208,502 shares of Zevia PBC, valued at $50,929 using the latest closing price.

White Pine LLC, the 10% Owner of Zevia PBC, sale 15,737 shares at $4.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that White Pine LLC is holding 2,198,109 shares at $74,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.33 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -20.75. The total capital return value is set at -51.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.40. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.