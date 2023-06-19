Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of REV Group Inc. (REVG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is above average at 41.70x. The 36-month beta value for REVG is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for REVG is $13.92, which is $0.95 above than the current price. The public float for REVG is 30.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume of REVG on June 19, 2023 was 187.61K shares.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 13.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REVG’s Market Performance

REV Group Inc. (REVG) has seen a 0.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.03% gain in the past month and a 13.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for REVG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.90% for REVG’s stock, with a 6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REVG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for REVG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REVG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

REVG Trading at 16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +27.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REVG rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, REV Group Inc. saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for REV Group Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on REV Group Inc. (REVG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.42. Total debt to assets is 18.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, REV Group Inc. (REVG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.