Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) is above average at 40.43x. The 36-month beta value for PCYO is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCYO is $6.55, The public float for PCYO is 23.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume of PCYO on June 19, 2023 was 72.40K shares.

PCYO) stock’s latest price update

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.76 compared to its previous closing price of 10.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PCYO’s Market Performance

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) has seen a 11.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.29% gain in the past month and a 31.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for PCYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.47% for PCYO’s stock, with a 20.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCYO Trading at 16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +12.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCYO rose by +11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Pure Cycle Corporation saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCYO starting from McNeill Kevin Blain, who sale 4,450 shares at the price of $9.89 back on Apr 28. After this action, McNeill Kevin Blain now owns 52,052 shares of Pure Cycle Corporation, valued at $44,010 using the latest closing price.

Plaisance SPV I, LLC, the 10% Owner of Pure Cycle Corporation, sale 33,500 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Plaisance SPV I, LLC is holding 2,688,778 shares at $343,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.89 for the present operating margin

+69.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pure Cycle Corporation stands at +41.82. The total capital return value is set at 9.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.75. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.50. Total debt to assets is 3.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.