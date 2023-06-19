Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is above average at 7.02x. The 36-month beta value for MBUU is also noteworthy at 1.61.

The average price estimated by analysts for MBUU is $69.63, which is $11.43 above than the current price. The public float for MBUU is 19.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume of MBUU on June 19, 2023 was 134.91K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MBUU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) has dropped by -5.92 compared to previous close of 61.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/12/21 that Boat Sales May Be Cresting. This Stock Looks Ready to Power Through.

MBUU’s Market Performance

MBUU’s stock has fallen by -3.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.61% and a quarterly rise of 7.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for Malibu Boats Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for MBUU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBUU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MBUU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MBUU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $69 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

MBUU Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBUU fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.37. In addition, Malibu Boats Inc. saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBUU starting from Springer Jackie D. Jr., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.06 back on Jun 07. After this action, Springer Jackie D. Jr. now owns 120,451 shares of Malibu Boats Inc., valued at $1,501,402 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Ritchie L., the Chief Operating Officer of Malibu Boats Inc., sale 7,473 shares at $61.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Anderson Ritchie L. is holding 38,847 shares at $462,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBUU

Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.