Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is above average at 10.34x. The 36-month beta value for KOP is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KOP is $42.50, which is $7.5 above than the current price. The public float for KOP is 20.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume of KOP on June 19, 2023 was 75.43K shares.

KOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) has dropped by -0.38 compared to previous close of 34.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KOP’s Market Performance

KOP’s stock has risen by 5.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.06% and a quarterly rise of 7.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Koppers Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.06% for KOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOP stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for KOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOP in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $45 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

KOP Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOP rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.73. In addition, Koppers Holdings Inc. saw 21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOP starting from Dowd Joseph P, who sale 15,265 shares at the price of $31.42 back on Jun 06. After this action, Dowd Joseph P now owns 37,688 shares of Koppers Holdings Inc., valued at $479,626 using the latest closing price.

Skrovanek Daniel J, the VP, Growth & Innovation of Koppers Holdings Inc., purchase 30 shares at $32.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Skrovanek Daniel J is holding 29,880 shares at $983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koppers Holdings Inc. stands at +3.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP), the company’s capital structure generated 226.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 52.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.