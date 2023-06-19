Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)

The 36-month beta value for FLGT is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLGT is $42.33, which is $4.85 above than the current price. The public float for FLGT is 19.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. The average trading volume of FLGT on June 19, 2023 was 227.18K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 38.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FLGT’s Market Performance

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has experienced a -1.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month, and a 21.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for FLGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for FLGT’s stock, with a 7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

FLGT Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.23. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw 25.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from Xie Jian, who sale 1,433 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Jun 02. After this action, Xie Jian now owns 425,794 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $57,744 using the latest closing price.

Kim Paul, the CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 1,403 shares at $40.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kim Paul is holding 228,890 shares at $56,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.32 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at +23.17. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.73. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.