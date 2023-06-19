An In-Depth Look at VolitionRx Limited’s (VNRX) Stock Performance

The stock of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has seen a 10.26% increase in the past week, with a 9.55% gain in the past month, and a -3.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.70% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.47% for VNRX’s stock, with a -8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNRX is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is $4.50, which is $3.43 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 37.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On June 19, 2023, VNRX’s average trading volume was 119.10K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has plunge by 8.86relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.26% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VNRX Trading at 3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX rose by +10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5382. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw -29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Butera Salvatore Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Jun 02. After this action, Butera Salvatore Thomas now owns 61,350 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $15,900 using the latest closing price.

Innes Guy Archibald, the Director of VolitionRx Limited, purchase 234,000 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Innes Guy Archibald is holding 154,504 shares at $409,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRx Limited stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 274.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.