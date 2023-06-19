An In-Depth Look at PennantPark Investment Corporation’s (PNNT) Stock Performance

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has seen a -0.17% decrease in the past week, with a 5.22% gain in the past month, and a 17.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for PNNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for PNNT’s stock, with a 2.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) is $6.28, which is $0.54 above the current market price. The public float for PNNT is 63.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On June 19, 2023, PNNT’s average trading volume was 363.53K shares.

PNNT) stock’s latest price update

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.69relation to previous closing price of 5.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

PNNT Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.71. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from KATZ SAMUEL L, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Jun 09. After this action, KATZ SAMUEL L now owns 74,710 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $46,876 using the latest closing price.

KATZ SAMUEL L, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that KATZ SAMUEL L is holding 66,710 shares at $55,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+83.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.93.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 120.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.61. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.