An In-Depth Look at Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (CW) Stock Performance

The stock of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a 6.81% gain in the past month, and a 7.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for CW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.90% for CW’s stock, with a 6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is 21.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CW is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is $192.80, which is $14.65 above the current market price. The public float for CW is 37.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On June 19, 2023, CW’s average trading volume was 142.52K shares.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.30relation to previous closing price of 176.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CW Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CW rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.29. In addition, Curtiss-Wright Corporation saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CW starting from Bamford Lynn M, who sale 1,337 shares at the price of $171.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, Bamford Lynn M now owns 18,998 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, valued at $228,761 using the latest closing price.

Ferdenzi Paul J, the Vice President and Corp. Sec. of Curtiss-Wright Corporation, sale 1,209 shares at $171.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Ferdenzi Paul J is holding 19,062 shares at $206,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.97 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curtiss-Wright Corporation stands at +11.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.50. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW), the company’s capital structure generated 71.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.71. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.