Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) has increased by 1.71 when compared to last closing price of 8.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is $14.50, which is $5.56 above the current market price. The public float for AMPX is 15.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPX on June 19, 2023 was 317.78K shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

AMPX stock saw an increase of -5.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.93% and a quarterly increase of 96.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.24% for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for AMPX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

AMPX Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX fell by -5.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw 12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from MIRRO JUSTIN E, who sale 61,000 shares at the price of $8.85 back on Jun 15. After this action, MIRRO JUSTIN E now owns 2,497,142 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc., valued at $540,131 using the latest closing price.

MIRRO JUSTIN E, the Director of Amprius Technologies Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MIRRO JUSTIN E is holding 2,558,142 shares at $474,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc. stands at -393.11. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.