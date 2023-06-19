American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMWD is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMWD is $65.17, which is -$5.39 below the current market price. The public float for AMWD is 16.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for AMWD on June 19, 2023 was 111.32K shares.

AMWD) stock’s latest price update

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD)’s stock price has soared by 0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 70.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMWD’s Market Performance

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has seen a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.79% gain in the past month and a 39.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for AMWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for AMWD’s stock, with a 34.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMWD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMWD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $45 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

AMWD Trading at 27.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWD rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.45. In addition, American Woodmark Corporation saw 44.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWD starting from Tang Vance W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $41.95 back on Jun 23. After this action, Tang Vance W now owns 57,594 shares of American Woodmark Corporation, valued at $419,500 using the latest closing price.

Culbreth Michael Scott, the PRESIDENT & CEO of American Woodmark Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $41.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Culbreth Michael Scott is holding 57,930 shares at $82,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Woodmark Corporation stands at +4.54. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.