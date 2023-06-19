AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB)’s stock price has plunge by -2.59relation to previous closing price of 34.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

Is It Worth Investing in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) Right Now?

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AB is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AB is $38.75, which is $5.29 above the current price. The public float for AB is 96.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AB on June 19, 2023 was 269.82K shares.

AB’s Market Performance

AB’s stock has seen a -2.59% decrease for the week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month and a -4.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.95% for AB’s stock, with a -9.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43.50 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

AB Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.41. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. saw -2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $33.79 back on May 24. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 115,205 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., valued at $422,375 using the latest closing price.

Burke Kate C, the COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., sale 12,500 shares at $35.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Burke Kate C is holding 127,705 shares at $438,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.