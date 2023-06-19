Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Stock Experiences 14.48% Monthly Change

In the past week, ALGT stock has gone up by 8.93%, with a monthly gain of 14.48% and a quarterly surge of 47.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Allegiant Travel Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.57% for ALGT’s stock, with a 35.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is above average at 32.09x. The 36-month beta value for ALGT is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALGT is $116.27, which is -$0.99 below than the current price. The public float for ALGT is 15.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGT on June 19, 2023 was 197.16K shares.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 117.09, however, the company has experienced a 8.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/02/22 that Your Flight Is Canceled. See What Each Airline Should Offer You.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $145 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

ALGT Trading at 17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGT rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.46. In addition, Allegiant Travel Company saw 74.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGT starting from DeAngelo Scott Wayne, who sale 707 shares at the price of $98.31 back on Jun 01. After this action, DeAngelo Scott Wayne now owns 97,552 shares of Allegiant Travel Company, valued at $69,504 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Gregory Clark, the President of Allegiant Travel Company, sale 4,033 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Anderson Gregory Clark is holding 131,690 shares at $403,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegiant Travel Company stands at +0.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), the company’s capital structure generated 181.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 48.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.