Alerus Financial Corporation’s (ALRS) Stock: A 12.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) has gone up by 4.93% for the week, with a 32.17% rise in the past month and a 17.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.21% for ALRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.29% for ALRS’s stock, with a -3.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) Right Now?

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALRS is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALRS is $16.75, which is -$2.6 below the current price. The public float for ALRS is 17.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALRS on June 19, 2023 was 41.58K shares.

ALRS) stock’s latest price update

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS)'s stock price has plunge by 5.68% in relation to previous closing price of 18.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALRS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ALRS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ALRS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

ALRS Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +30.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALRS rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Alerus Financial Corporation saw -17.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALRS starting from Villalon Alan, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $14.40 back on May 15. After this action, Villalon Alan now owns 9,287 shares of Alerus Financial Corporation, valued at $14,400 using the latest closing price.

Lorenson Katie A, the President and CEO of Alerus Financial Corporation, purchase 1,438 shares at $13.90 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Lorenson Katie A is holding 38,836 shares at $19,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alerus Financial Corporation stands at +17.69. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS), the company’s capital structure generated 124.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.37. Total debt to assets is 11.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.