Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Albany International Corp. (AIN) has gone down by -0.66% for the week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month and a 1.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for AIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for AIN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Right Now?

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AIN is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIN is $98.20, which is $9.15 above the current market price. The public float for AIN is 30.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume for AIN on June 19, 2023 was 166.08K shares.

AIN) stock’s latest price update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.89 in relation to its previous close of 91.06. However, the company has experienced a -0.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $105 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

AIN Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIN fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.07. In addition, Albany International Corp. saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIN starting from Hansen Robert Alan, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $101.93 back on Feb 27. After this action, Hansen Robert Alan now owns 11,504 shares of Albany International Corp., valued at $193,667 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albany International Corp. stands at +9.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Albany International Corp. (AIN), the company’s capital structure generated 57.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.45. Total debt to assets is 30.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Albany International Corp. (AIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.