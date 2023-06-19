Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.85relation to previous closing price of 72.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) Right Now?

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AGYS is at 0.89.

The public float for AGYS is 23.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for AGYS on June 19, 2023 was 161.41K shares.

AGYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) has seen a -2.52% decrease in the past week, with a 3.72% rise in the past month, and a -7.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for AGYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for AGYS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGYS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AGYS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGYS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $105 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

AGYS Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGYS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.27. In addition, Agilysys Inc. saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGYS starting from Biswas Prabuddha, who sale 6,068 shares at the price of $72.57 back on Jun 15. After this action, Biswas Prabuddha now owns 60,985 shares of Agilysys Inc., valued at $440,333 using the latest closing price.

Badger Kyle C, the SVP, GC and Secretary of Agilysys Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $72.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Badger Kyle C is holding 114,389 shares at $364,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.90 for the present operating margin

+59.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilysys Inc. stands at +7.36. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.