Afya Limited (AFYA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.38 in relation to its previous close of 13.30. However, the company has experienced a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) is 16.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFYA is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Afya Limited (AFYA) is $85.80, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for AFYA is 31.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On June 19, 2023, AFYA’s average trading volume was 224.59K shares.

AFYA’s Market Performance

AFYA’s stock has seen a 2.87% increase for the week, with a 17.15% rise in the past month and a 24.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for Afya Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.56% for AFYA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

AFYA Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, Afya Limited saw -15.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

+63.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Limited stands at +16.04. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Afya Limited (AFYA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.