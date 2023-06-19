Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AGRO is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AGRO is $10.48, which is $0.47 above the current price. The public float for AGRO is 107.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGRO on June 19, 2023 was 616.68K shares.

AGRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has surged by 1.03 when compared to previous closing price of 9.74, but the company has seen a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGRO’s Market Performance

AGRO’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.84% and a quarterly rise of 33.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Adecoagro S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.22% for AGRO’s stock, with a 18.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

AGRO Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.23. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.