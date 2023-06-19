Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has seen a 5.59% increase in the past week, with a -3.55% drop in the past month, and a -25.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for ATXG’s stock, with a -85.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 380.30x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ATXG is 33.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATXG on June 19, 2023 was 501.77K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.92 in relation to its previous close of 0.81. However, the company has experienced a 5.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATXG Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +5.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7486. In addition, Addentax Group Corp. saw -29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.