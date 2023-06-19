Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Stock Experiences 8.59% Monthly Change

The stock of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has gone up by 1.52% for the week, with a 8.59% rise in the past month and a 2.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for GOLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.29% for GOLF’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Right Now?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLF is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOLF is $54.63, which is $4.91 above the current price. The public float for GOLF is 31.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLF on June 19, 2023 was 315.23K shares.

GOLF) stock’s latest price update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 51.34. However, the company has seen a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

GOLF Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.49. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp. saw 19.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from Lindner Christopher Aaron, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $51.45 back on Jun 14. After this action, Lindner Christopher Aaron now owns 102,910 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp., valued at $411,633 using the latest closing price.

Bohn Mary Louise, the President-Titleist Golf Balls of Acushnet Holdings Corp., sale 30,000 shares at $51.42 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Bohn Mary Louise is holding 185,955 shares at $1,542,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stands at +8.78. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.07. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.