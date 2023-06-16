Xunlei Limited (XNET) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) has jumped by 9.20 compared to previous close of 1.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) is 7.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XNET is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xunlei Limited (XNET) is $12.00, The public float for XNET is 53.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On June 16, 2023, XNET’s average trading volume was 170.51K shares.

XNET’s Market Performance

The stock of Xunlei Limited (XNET) has seen a 17.28% increase in the past week, with a 14.46% rise in the past month, and a -3.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for XNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.06% for XNET’s stock, with a 12.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XNET Trading at 19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNET rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5400. In addition, Xunlei Limited saw 4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.29 for the present operating margin

+40.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xunlei Limited stands at +6.26. The total capital return value is set at 3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Xunlei Limited (XNET), the company’s capital structure generated 10.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.45. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xunlei Limited (XNET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.