Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s (WTT) Stock: A 5.96% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 28.57% rise in the past month and a 18.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for WTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.96% for WTT’s stock, with a 21.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTT is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WTT is $2.25, which is $0.18 above the current price. The public float for WTT is 19.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTT on June 16, 2023 was 120.70K shares.

WTT) stock’s latest price update

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX: WTT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.48relation to previous closing price of 2.08.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for WTT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2020.

WTT Trading at 11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares surge +25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. saw 15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.81 for the present operating margin

+57.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stands at -10.99. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.