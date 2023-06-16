What Recent Market Trends Mean for Planet Green Holdings Corp.’s (PLAG) Stock

In the past week, PLAG stock has gone up by 75.78%, with a monthly gain of 96.08% and a quarterly surge of 76.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Planet Green Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.43% for PLAG stock, with a simple moving average of 62.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLAG is -0.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) is $150.00, The public float for PLAG is 47.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On June 16, 2023, PLAG’s average trading volume was 8.71K shares.

PLAG) stock’s latest price update

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX: PLAG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 32.89 in relation to its previous close of 0.75. However, the company has experienced a 75.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PLAG Trading at 93.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.41%, as shares surge +85.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG rose by +75.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5803. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw 61.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Zhou Bin, who purchase 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Dec 07. After this action, Zhou Bin now owns 2,800,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $2,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Bin, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Green Holdings Corp., purchase 880,000 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Zhou Bin is holding 9,942,000 shares at $1,416,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.78 for the present operating margin

+9.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -37.07. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -32.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.