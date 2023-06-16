WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Stock Experiences 31.71% Monthly Change

In the past week, WCC stock has gone up by 8.36%, with a monthly gain of 31.71% and a quarterly surge of 14.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for WESCO International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.67% for WCC’s stock, with a 22.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is above average at 10.79x. The 36-month beta value for WCC is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WCC is $187.56, which is $18.45 above than the current price. The public float for WCC is 37.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of WCC on June 16, 2023 was 687.39K shares.

WCC) stock’s latest price update

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.84 in comparison to its previous close of 164.01, however, the company has experienced a 8.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that This Small-Cap Stock Has Been a Winner This Year. We Say Let It Ride.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCC stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WCC in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $180 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

WCC Trading at 20.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.39. In addition, WESCO International Inc. saw 34.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Schulz David S., who sale 1,867 shares at the price of $167.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schulz David S. now owns 100,703 shares of WESCO International Inc., valued at $311,920 using the latest closing price.

Cameron James, the EVP & GM, Util & Broadband of WESCO International Inc., sale 7,687 shares at $153.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Cameron James is holding 35,811 shares at $1,179,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+20.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for WESCO International Inc. stands at +4.02. The total capital return value is set at 15.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on WESCO International Inc. (WCC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In summary, WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.