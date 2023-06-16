Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HCC is 51.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCC on June 16, 2023 was 579.75K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HCC) stock’s latest price update

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.74relation to previous closing price of 34.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HCC’s Market Performance

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has experienced a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.04% rise in the past month, and a 6.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for HCC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.81% for HCC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.78. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Schnorr Lisa M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $32.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, Schnorr Lisa M. now owns 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc., valued at $48,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 33.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.