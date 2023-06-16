Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) has dropped by -4.71 compared to previous close of 5.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VOR is $15.17, which is $10.31 above the current price. The public float for VOR is 34.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VOR on June 16, 2023 was 131.38K shares.

VOR’s Market Performance

The stock of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) has seen a -8.82% decrease in the past week, with a 5.65% rise in the past month, and a -4.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for VOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for VOR’s stock, with a -3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at 4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

Equity return is now at value -48.00, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.