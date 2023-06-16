Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50.

The public float for VRTX is 256.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VRTX was 1.20M shares.

VRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) has surged by 2.38 when compared to previous closing price of 340.96, but the company has seen a 4.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/02/22 that Vertex Stock Falls as FDA Places Clinical Hold on Diabetes Treatment

VRTX’s Market Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has experienced a 4.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.14% rise in the past month, and a 16.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for VRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTX stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for VRTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRTX in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $382 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

VRTX Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +2.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $334.31. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Ambrose Kristen, who sale 289 shares at the price of $329.82 back on May 30. After this action, Ambrose Kristen now owns 6,838 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, valued at $95,318 using the latest closing price.

Arbuckle Stuart A, the EVP, COO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, sale 82 shares at $329.82 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Arbuckle Stuart A is holding 56,556 shares at $27,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.