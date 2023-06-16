Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is $43.71, which is $28.18 above the current market price. The public float for VSTM is 16.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On June 16, 2023, VSTM’s average trading volume was 231.01K shares.

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) has surged by 16.09 when compared to previous closing price of 9.32, but the company has seen a -3.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VSTM’s Market Performance

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has seen a -3.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 113.16% gain in the past month and a 99.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.49% for VSTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.09% for VSTM stock, with a simple moving average of 59.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $36 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

VSTM Trading at 64.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +124.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.46. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 124.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 75 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Apr 05. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 101,397 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $28 using the latest closing price.

Calkins Daniel, the Vice President of Finance of Verastem Inc., sale 378 shares at $0.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Calkins Daniel is holding 101,472 shares at $159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

The total capital return value is set at -91.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.31. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with -67.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.35. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.