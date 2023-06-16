Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) by analysts is $57.58, which is $24.17 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 54.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.29% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VTYX was 830.88K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.65 compared to its previous closing price of 35.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTYX’s Market Performance

VTYX’s stock has fallen by -4.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.59% and a quarterly drop of -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for VTYX’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.37. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. saw 1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from NSV Partners III LP, who sale 35,872 shares at the price of $35.66 back on Jun 07. After this action, NSV Partners III LP now owns 9,837,045 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,279,108 using the latest closing price.

Subramaniam Somu, the Director of Ventyx Biosciences Inc., sale 35,872 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Subramaniam Somu is holding 9,837,045 shares at $1,279,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.