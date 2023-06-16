UTime Limited (UTME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for UTME on June 16, 2023 was 438.86K shares.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME’s stock has seen a 1.28% increase for the week, with a 147.84% rise in the past month and a 186.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.56% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.59% for UTME’s stock, with a 75.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTME Trading at 90.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.77%, as shares surge +146.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, UTime Limited saw 166.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.