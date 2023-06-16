UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is $19.25, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for UMH is 51.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UMH on June 16, 2023 was 400.07K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UMH) stock’s latest price update

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75 in relation to its previous close of 16.28. However, the company has experienced a -1.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that This Stock Could Ride the Housing Shortage Higher

UMH’s Market Performance

UMH’s stock has fallen by -1.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.20% and a quarterly rise of 15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for UMH Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for UMH stock, with a simple moving average of -2.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UMH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UMH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $19 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

UMH Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMH fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, UMH Properties Inc. saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMH starting from Conway Kiernan, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $15.34 back on May 22. After this action, Conway Kiernan now owns 492 shares of UMH Properties Inc., valued at $38,350 using the latest closing price.

LANDY SAMUEL A, the President and CEO of UMH Properties Inc., purchase 66 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that LANDY SAMUEL A is holding 10,674 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.93 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for UMH Properties Inc. stands at -2.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.41. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on UMH Properties Inc. (UMH), the company’s capital structure generated 139.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.23. Total debt to assets is 56.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.