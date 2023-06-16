trivago N.V.’s (TRVG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TRVG stock has gone down by -3.33%, with a monthly decline of -3.33% and a quarterly plunge of -20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.67% for trivago N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for TRVG’s stock, with a -16.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TRVG is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TRVG is $1.42, which is $0.45 above the current market price. The public float for TRVG is 103.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume for TRVG on June 16, 2023 was 318.74K shares.

TRVG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) has plunged by -2.52 when compared to previous closing price of 1.19, but the company has seen a -3.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Travel Is Rebounding—Except in These Areas

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRVG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRVG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

TRVG Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVG fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1980. In addition, trivago N.V. saw -14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+96.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for trivago N.V. stands at -23.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.03. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on trivago N.V. (TRVG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.46. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.