Tredegar Corporation (TG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) is 19.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TG is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tredegar Corporation (TG) is $17.00, The public float for TG is 26.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On June 16, 2023, TG’s average trading volume was 235.71K shares.

TG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) has decreased by -3.28 when compared to last closing price of 6.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TG’s Market Performance

TG’s stock has fallen by -17.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.55% and a quarterly drop of -35.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Tredegar Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.69% for TG stock, with a simple moving average of -38.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TG stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for TG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TG in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $23 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2015.

TG Trading at -24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TG fell by -17.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Tredegar Corporation saw -39.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+12.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tredegar Corporation stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.12. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tredegar Corporation (TG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.93. Total debt to assets is 28.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tredegar Corporation (TG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.