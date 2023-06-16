Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDW is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is $53.00, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for TDW is 49.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. On June 16, 2023, TDW’s average trading volume was 668.33K shares.

TDW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has jumped by 0.39 compared to previous close of 43.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TDW’s Market Performance

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen a -9.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.32% gain in the past month and a 10.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for TDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.16% for TDW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TDW Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.84. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 19.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $39.64 back on Mar 17. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,063,645 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $1,070,345 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 21,488 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,036,296 shares at $637,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.51 for the present operating margin

+19.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.27. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc. (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.94. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.