Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TWKS stock has gone up by 3.54%, with a monthly gain of 1.74% and a quarterly surge of 11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for TWKS’s stock, with a -13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWKS is $8.89, which is $0.85 above than the current price. The public float for TWKS is 89.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of TWKS on June 16, 2023 was 899.02K shares.

TWKS) stock’s latest price update

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.53 in relation to its previous close of 7.70. However, the company has experienced a 3.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TWKS Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw -22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Cummins Erin, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $7.63 back on Mar 07. After this action, Cummins Erin now owns 332,009 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., valued at $110,635 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Guo, the Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Xiao Guo is holding 1,389,647 shares at $267,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at -8.13. The total capital return value is set at -3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.40. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.