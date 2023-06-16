The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMG is 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMG is $77.13, which is $14.49 above the current price. The public float for SMG is 40.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMG on June 16, 2023 was 736.69K shares.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 63.11. However, the company has seen a -2.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMG’s Market Performance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month, and a -16.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for SMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.63% for SMG’s stock, with a 0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $80 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

SMG Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.24. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from HAGEDORN JAMES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $67.00 back on May 12. After this action, HAGEDORN JAMES now owns 179,899 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,674,909 using the latest closing price.

STUMP DENISE, the EVP, Global Human Resources of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 2,503 shares at $86.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that STUMP DENISE is holding 39,875 shares at $216,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -324.70, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.