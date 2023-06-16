The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Vicor Corporation’s (VICR) Stock

In the past week, VICR stock has gone down by -2.90%, with a monthly gain of 22.32% and a quarterly surge of 31.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Vicor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for VICR’s stock, with a 4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) Right Now?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VICR is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VICR is $53.33, which is -$2.0 below the current market price. The public float for VICR is 22.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.91% of that float. The average trading volume for VICR on June 16, 2023 was 292.73K shares.

VICR) stock’s latest price update

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)’s stock price has dropped by -4.77 in relation to previous closing price of 59.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VICR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VICR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

VICR Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.34. In addition, Vicor Corporation saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from CRILLY SEAN, who sale 23,170 shares at the price of $43.07 back on Mar 06. After this action, CRILLY SEAN now owns 23,416 shares of Vicor Corporation, valued at $997,829 using the latest closing price.

Fendelet Quentin A., the Corp. VP-CAO of Vicor Corporation, sale 571 shares at $47.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Fendelet Quentin A. is holding 0 shares at $26,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corporation stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vicor Corporation (VICR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vicor Corporation (VICR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.