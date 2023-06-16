The -13.88% Decline of Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FSP stock has gone up by 1.76%, with a monthly decline of -6.17% and a quarterly plunge of -16.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Franklin Street Properties Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for FSP’s stock, with a -38.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is above average at 19.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is $2.13, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for FSP is 92.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSP on June 16, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

FSP) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 1.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

FSP Trading at 5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4722. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw -47.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from HANSEN BRIAN N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 26. After this action, HANSEN BRIAN N now owns 1,018,066 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $71,405 using the latest closing price.

Odle Jonathan Bennett, the 10% Owner of Franklin Street Properties Corp., sale 365,000 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Odle Jonathan Bennett is holding 10,135,000 shares at $518,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.40 for the present operating margin

+8.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +0.67. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.09. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP), the company’s capital structure generated 53.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.96. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.