The -13.88% Decline of Citi Trends Inc.’s (CTRN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CTRN stock has gone up by 9.95%, with a monthly gain of 13.13% and a quarterly plunge of -24.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Citi Trends Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.18% for CTRN’s stock, with a -20.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is above average at 6.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.33.

The public float for CTRN is 7.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTRN on June 16, 2023 was 174.22K shares.

CTRN) stock’s latest price update

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN)’s stock price has soared by 9.35 in relation to previous closing price of 16.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRN stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for CTRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTRN in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $18 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

CTRN Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRN rose by +9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Citi Trends Inc. saw -31.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRN

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.