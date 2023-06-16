TFI International Inc. (TFII) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.15 in relation to its previous close of 105.99. However, the company has experienced a -1.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) is above average at 9.11x. The 36-month beta value for TFII is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TFII is $127.71, which is $26.0 above than the current price. The public float for TFII is 77.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of TFII on June 16, 2023 was 225.53K shares.

TFII’s Market Performance

TFII stock saw a decrease of -1.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for TFI International Inc. (TFII). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for TFII stock, with a simple moving average of -1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFII stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TFII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFII in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $143 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

TFII Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.78. In addition, TFI International Inc. saw 5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.61 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for TFI International Inc. stands at +9.34. The total capital return value is set at 22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.92. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on TFI International Inc. (TFII), the company’s capital structure generated 70.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.24. Total debt to assets is 31.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, TFI International Inc. (TFII) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.