Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has dropped by -0.32 compared to previous close of 111.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TXRH is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TXRH is $116.44, which is $5.11 above the current price. The public float for TXRH is 66.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXRH on June 16, 2023 was 917.16K shares.

TXRH’s Market Performance

TXRH’s stock has seen a 0.61% increase for the week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month and a 2.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Texas Roadhouse Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for TXRH’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TXRH Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.83. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Morgan Gerald L., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 18. After this action, Morgan Gerald L. now owns 94,824 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $287,500 using the latest closing price.

MOORE GREGORY N, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $109.06 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that MOORE GREGORY N is holding 51,050 shares at $654,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.