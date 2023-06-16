Teradata Corporation (TDC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 51.29. However, the company has seen a 5.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDC is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TDC is $53.00, which is -$2.12 below the current price. The public float for TDC is 100.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDC on June 16, 2023 was 817.73K shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC stock saw an increase of 5.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.28% and a quarterly increase of 34.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Teradata Corporation (TDC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.13% for TDC stock, with a simple moving average of 40.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at 17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.73. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 52.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from MCMILLAN STEPHEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, MCMILLAN STEPHEN now owns 532,997 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $612,484 using the latest closing price.

BRAMLEY CLAIRE, the Chief Financial Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 4,528 shares at $44.21 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BRAMLEY CLAIRE is holding 120,920 shares at $200,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.