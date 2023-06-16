TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) has decreased by -7.05 when compared to last closing price of 10.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) by analysts is $17.60, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for TELA is 17.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On June 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TELA was 73.38K shares.

TELA’s Market Performance

The stock of TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) has seen a -5.92% decrease in the past week, with a 5.81% rise in the past month, and a 0.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for TELA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for TELA’s stock, with a 1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELA stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TELA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TELA in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $17 based on the research report published on May 31st of the previous year 2022.

TELA Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELA fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, TELA Bio Inc. saw -12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELA starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 27,700 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Apr 21. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,835,542 shares of TELA Bio Inc., valued at $260,657 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of TELA Bio Inc., sale 28,300 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,863,242 shares at $266,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.18 for the present operating margin

+65.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELA Bio Inc. stands at -106.95. Equity return is now at value -463.80, with -70.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.