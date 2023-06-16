Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has gone up by 1.35% for the week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month and a 11.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.73% for TBLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.46% for TBLA’s stock, with a 12.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) is $5.20, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for TBLA is 163.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On June 16, 2023, TBLA’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

TBLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) has decreased by -0.00 when compared to last closing price of 3.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TBLA Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Golan Lior, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Jun 13. After this action, Golan Lior now owns 2,545,291 shares of Taboola.com Ltd., valued at $30,900 using the latest closing price.

Golan Lior, the Chief Technology Officer of Taboola.com Ltd., sale 9,826 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Golan Lior is holding 2,545,291 shares at $29,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+29.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.36. Total debt to assets is 19.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.