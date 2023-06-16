Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 7.08% gain in the past month, and a -1.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for SHOO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for SHOO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SHOO is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHOO is $39.00, which is $4.53 above the current market price. The public float for SHOO is 73.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOO on June 16, 2023 was 901.89K shares.

SHOO) stock’s latest price update

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO)’s stock price has soared by 0.73 in relation to previous closing price of 34.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $42 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.30. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Rosenfeld Edward R., who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $34.34 back on Mar 15. After this action, Rosenfeld Edward R. now owns 741,041 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $1,992,010 using the latest closing price.

LYNCH ROSE PEABODY, the Director of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 2,857 shares at $34.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that LYNCH ROSE PEABODY is holding 16,079 shares at $98,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.