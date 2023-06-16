Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Stock Observes 107.31% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) has seen a -16.67% decrease in the past week, with a 26.74% gain in the past month, and a 132.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.42% for SLNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.87% for SLNO’s stock, with a 107.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLNO is also noteworthy at 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLNO is $9.00, which is $4.0 above than the current price. The public float for SLNO is 6.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of SLNO on June 16, 2023 was 100.06K shares.

The stock price of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) has dropped by -10.23 compared to previous close of 5.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2020.

SLNO Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. saw 152.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Jun 06. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,207,753 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,186 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., purchase 78,468 shares at $5.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 2,207,553 shares at $469,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

Equity return is now at value -220.20, with -93.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.