SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 21.24. However, the company has seen a -3.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) is 11.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SKM is 0.76.

The average price recommended by analysts for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) is $26.90, which is $9.01 above the current market price. The public float for SKM is 74.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On June 16, 2023, SKM’s average trading volume was 487.66K shares.

SKM’s Market Performance

SKM’s stock has seen a -3.22% decrease for the week, with a 0.81% rise in the past month and a 2.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.90% for SKM’s stock, with a 0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKM Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.99. In addition, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. saw 0.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. stands at +5.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM), the company’s capital structure generated 105.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 36.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.